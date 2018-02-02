Canada
Police can’t find owner of $800K seized at Toronto’s Pearson airport

BRAMPTON, Ont. – The Peel police services board is looking at a windfall of nearly $800,000, but will have to wait seven years before spending it.

The cash, $797,790 in total, was seized last spring at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport and has been determined to likely be proceeds of crime.

Under the Police Services Act, the money is to be transferred to the police services board, but Chief Jennifer Evans recommended at a board meeting on Jan. 26 that the money be left in the bank for seven years in case someone comes forward to claim it.

The cash was seized on April, 19, 2017, after a bag checked by a woman flying from Toronto to Vancouver was deemed suspicious and searched.

Police say the woman was allowed to remain on the flight and was interviewed by Vancouver police, but denied any knowledge of the bag’s contents and has made no move to claim it.

Investigators say they have tried unsuccessfully to find the owner of the cash and say no charges will be laid.

