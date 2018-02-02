Five Old North homes broken into this week: police

Police are warning Londoners to stay alert and keep their doors locked after five Old North homes were broken into on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In all of the cases, the homes were occupied and the suspect or suspects were scared off, police say. A release from the London Police Service said every break and enter “involved entry through unlocked rear doors of the home, or through garages.”

The incidents were all reported between 10:00 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, during which times other crimes such as thefts from cars were also reported.

“The London Police Service wants to take this opportunity to remind the public to keep doors and windows of your residence locked at all times, and to remain vigilant of your surroundings,” said Cst. Sandasha Bough. “Remember, if you see something, say something. Report all suspicious activity to police.”