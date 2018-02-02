London police bust sees Mississauga homicide suspect arrested, drugs seized

A 23-year-old Mississauga homicide suspect was one of four people taken into custody Thursday, during a drug bust at a home on Maitland Street, London police said Friday.

Officers also seized more than $31,000 in drugs, nearly all of it suspected cocaine.

In a release, police said they were assisting Peel Regional Police in arresting the wanted man, identified as Victor Brooks of Mississauga, when they executed the search warrant at an unspecified address.

In addition to arresting Brooks, London police also took three others into custody — a 21-year-old Londoner and two 23-year-olds, one from Newmarket the other from Brampton — and seized $31,100 worth of suspected cocaine, $190 of marijuana bud, three marijuana gummies, and $10,000 in cash.

All four are jointly charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of possession of a Schedule II substance, police said.

Brooks was among eight people charged in three separate jurisdictions across the province on Thursday in connection with a homicide case that dates back to March 1, 2017. Brooks and Shantel Manbauman, 24, of Brampton each face a first-degree murder charge in the death of Shane Thomas, 28, of Mississauga. Six others have also been charged — all face a charge of accessory after the fact.