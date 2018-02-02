8 charged for 2017 homicide of 28 year old in central Mississauga

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Peel regional police say eight people are facing charges following an investigation into a homicide last year in Mississauga.

On March 1, 2017, Police say 28-year-old Shane Thomas was gunned down and subsequently pronounced dead at the scene in the area of Hurontario Street and Central Parkway East.

READ MORE: Man killed in central Mississauga shooting

Investigators say six search warrants were executed on Thursday in three separate jurisdictions and eight people were arrested. Charged are:

Victor Brooks, 23, of Mississauga, 1st Degree Murder

Shantel Manbauman, 24, of Brampton, 1st Degree Murder

Sarah Jimenez, 48, of Mississauga, Accessory After the Fact

Kyesha Brooks, 26, of Mississauga, Accessory After the Fact

Roger Brooks Sr., 49, of Mississauga, Accessory After the Fact

Roger Brooks Jr., 24, of Mississauga, Accessory After the Fact, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, Domestic Assault and two counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (2 counts)

Sarah Parsons, 25, of Mississauga, Accessory After the Fact, 2 counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking

Jermoll Bain, 25 year old male from the City of Toronto, Accessory After the Fact, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, Domestic Assault and Breach of Recognizance

Peel police say the arrests were made with the assistance of officers in London, Ont., Toronto, and Halton Region.

On Thursday, February 1, 2018, London Police provided assistance to @PeelPoliceMedia in the arrest of a 23-year-old man wanted for first-degree murder. Four men are now facing London Police charges. Read more: https://t.co/h1VWP7O0ng #ldnont pic.twitter.com/0PbJJ1yzw8 — London Police ON (@lpsmediaoffice) February 2, 2018