8 charged for 2017 homicide of 28 year old in central Mississauga
A A
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Peel regional police say eight people are facing charges following an investigation into a homicide last year in Mississauga.
On March 1, 2017, Police say 28-year-old Shane Thomas was gunned down and subsequently pronounced dead at the scene in the area of Hurontario Street and Central Parkway East.
READ MORE: Man killed in central Mississauga shooting
Investigators say six search warrants were executed on Thursday in three separate jurisdictions and eight people were arrested. Charged are:
- Victor Brooks, 23, of Mississauga, 1st Degree Murder
- Shantel Manbauman, 24, of Brampton, 1st Degree Murder
- Sarah Jimenez, 48, of Mississauga, Accessory After the Fact
- Kyesha Brooks, 26, of Mississauga, Accessory After the Fact
- Roger Brooks Sr., 49, of Mississauga, Accessory After the Fact
- Roger Brooks Jr., 24, of Mississauga, Accessory After the Fact, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, Domestic Assault and two counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (2 counts)
- Sarah Parsons, 25, of Mississauga, Accessory After the Fact, 2 counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking
- Jermoll Bain, 25 year old male from the City of Toronto, Accessory After the Fact, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, Domestic Assault and Breach of Recognizance
Peel police say the arrests were made with the assistance of officers in London, Ont., Toronto, and Halton Region.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.