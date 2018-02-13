The InstaList: Sweet Canadian bakeries for Valentine’s Day

Having trouble finding the perfect gift for Valentine’s Day? This InstaList can provide some gift-giving inspiration for your sweettart, or just provide some much-needed eye candy.

These five Canadian bakeries on Instagram spin up special sugary delights for Valentine’s Day

WHO – @faubourgbakery. Vancouver, B.C.

WHAT – A Parisian experience, Faubourg creates elegant and decadent treats that place an emphasis on romance for your Valentine.

With several locations across Vancouver, Faubourg creates an impressive display of products, from artisan breads, and viennoiseries to delicious macarons, and pastries. All of their items are prepared fresh daily, with a taste of elegance and beauty.

Owner Franck Point is originally from France and wanted to bring a taste of Paris for Canadians to discover, so he opened Faubourg Paris’ doors to Vancouver in 2010.

On Valentine’s Day, Faubourg offers two special pastries: a Heart Macaron and Red Berry Milk Chocolate Valentine.

“The best top sellers are always the maracon heart shape. We change the flavour every year, but keep the idea as it is very popular,” Point said in an interview with Global News. “It comes in a box. Ideal gift to offer to the loved one,” he added.

They also sell baguettes with a heart shape at the end, if sweet pastries aren’t your forte.

This is Faubourg’s second-busiest time of the year, right behind Christmas Eve, so if you’re going to make a visit, plan ahead.

WHO – @shortandsweetcupcakes. Toronto, Ont.

WHAT – Dessert fantasies come to life! Colourful, rich, absolutely mouth-watering treats can be found here. Although these are not traditionally romantic, they are sure to have your Valentine asking for seconds.

Having started her business in 2009, Orli Levy blessed Toronto with this nut-free cupcake shop — using only the finest ingredients to create her masterpieces. But if cupcakes aren’t what you had in mind, Levy also offers an endless amount of combinations, such as ultimate brownies, cookie sandwiches, themed mini cakes and more!

WHO – dolceetgateaux. Montreal, Que.

WHAT – Pictures that capture the art behind pastries! They almost look too sweet to eat. Dolce et Gateaux embraces holiday themes and makes the most of it. You can expect delicious eats from beautifully adorned cakes to picture-perfect cookies.

Founded by Luisa Pinto in 2012, Dolce & Gateaux started from humble beginnings in her home — only to grow successfully within months and established itself right in Montreal. Offering custom designs and special themed treats for any occasion, you can expect to find something beautiful to gift this Valentine’s Day.

WHO – @cravecupcakes. Calgary, Alta.

WHAT – The name says it all, Crave Cupcakes is right! After looking through their feed, you’ll be left wanting more. Their beautifully simplistic theme allows their treats to stand out and make a lasting impact.

Crave co-founders Jodi Willoughby and Carolyne McIntyre Jackson opened their first bakery in 2004. Using family recipes for homemade cupcakes, the duo grew their first bakery in the Calgary neighbourhood of Kensington. One location soon turned into six bakeries across the province with over 100 employees.

Keeping the tradition of home-baked goods alive, Crave Cupcakes shares a sweet Valentine’s Day menu, specially made for that perfect person in your life.

There are also locations in Saskatoon and Edmonton.

WHO – @littlebirdpatisserie. Saskatoon, Sask.

WHAT – This aesthetically pleasing treat is the right choice if you’re looking for something simple yet sweet.

Little Bird Patisserie is a local and independently owned store by Kim Butcher and Tasha Altman. They take a creative twist on well-known recipes and turn them into deliciously crafted desserts.

This Valentine’s Day you can definitely expect to see themed cakes, cookies, macaroons and much more. “Every year we do something different. This year we have Linzer LOVE Cookies (walnut cookies sandwiched with raspberry jam) shaped like the word love. We will also be fully stocked up on macarons, with some special Valentine’s flavours,” Butcher said in an interview with Global News.

“For new customers, I would recommend our macarons, lemon tart, croissants,” Butcher adds.

When asked about their Instagram account, Butcher says, “It’s simply a matter of showing off what we can do and bragging a bit. We often have customers come in asking for a specific item they saw on social media.”

