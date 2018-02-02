Byelections called in 3 Saskatchewan ridings

One of the first orders of business for new Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe was to call three byelections.

Moe said the byelections in Kindersley, Melfort and Swift Current will be held on March 1.

“I want to ensure every resident of Saskatchewan is represented when the legislature begins sitting again in March,” Moe said.

“Voters in Melfort, Kindersley and Swift Current will decide who is best to represent their constituency and who is best to stand up for Saskatchewan in dealing with the federal government on issues like the carbon tax.”

The three ridings had been held by the Saskatchewan Party.

The seat in Kindersley has been vacant since Bill Boyd resigned at the end of August 2017. Boyd was one of the founding members of the Saskatchewan Party but has been embroiled in controversy over a land deal outside of Regina.

The Melfort riding became vacant when MLA Kevin Phillips passed away suddenly in November 2017.

Brad Wall, who had represented Swift Current since 1999, resigned on Jan. 31 upon his retirement from politics.