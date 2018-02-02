Kelowna liquor thief caught doing the deed by security cameras

The folks at a Kelowna business have turned to the internet to hopefully prevent others from being victimized by a thief.

Urban Liquor Store has posted videos on Facebook showing a man allegedly stealing two bottles of spirits from the Gordon Drive store on January 23rd.

“If you know this guy [I] am sharing this so that you don’t get ripped off like we did,” states the post. “Share this so he doesn’t get away with this anymore!!”

The surveillance camera images show the suspect crouching down and stuffing the bottles under his jacket.

He then takes a third bottle to the check-out counter but tells the clerk he forgot his wallet before walking out.

A store spokesperson says the two 60 ounce bottles of Bacardi rum retail for about $125.

She says the same man also stole bottles of rum the week before.

He rides a bicycle and waits outside the store before following other customers inside so the clerk is somewhat distracted.

The spokesperson says she filed a complaint with RCMP after the first theft but not the second because “police don’t do anything”.