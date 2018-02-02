Retired cop subdues robbery suspect outside Transcona strip mall

A retired police officer helped catch a robber running from the scene of the crime.
Around 3 p.m. Thursday, police were called about a robbery at a business on Regent Avenue.
A man went in, mentioned he had weapons and demanded money.
He was given cash and ran out. He attempted to car-jack a running vehicle, but the driver grabbed the keys and got away.
RELATED: Patrons wrestle shotgun from suspect after robbery at St. James restaurant: Winnipeg police
The retired officer just happened to be in the area and was able to apprehend the suspect.
Police then took the 51 year old to jail.
Darren Rodney Remple has been charged with two counts of robbery. He has been detained in custody.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.