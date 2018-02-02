Retired cop subdues robbery suspect outside Transcona strip mall

A retired police officer helped catch a robber running from the scene of the crime.

Around 3 p.m. Thursday, police were called about a robbery at a business on Regent Avenue.

A man went in, mentioned he had weapons and demanded money.

He was given cash and ran out. He attempted to car-jack a running vehicle, but the driver grabbed the keys and got away.

The retired officer just happened to be in the area and was able to apprehend the suspect.

Police then took the 51 year old to jail.​

Darren Rodney Remple has been charged with two counts of robbery. He has been detained in custody.