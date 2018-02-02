Kingston police allege teen assaulted mother over marijuana found in clothes

A 15-year-old boy is charged after allegedly assaulting his mother when she found marijuana in his clothes.

Police in Kingston, Ont., say the boy had entered into a probation order on Tuesday with conditions that included not possessing unlawful drugs or substances.

It’s alleged his mother found a bag of suspected marijuana in the boy’s laundry on Thursday.

Investigators allege he pushed his mother while trying to get the drugs back.

The boy is charged with marijuana possession, assault, and four counts of breaching a probation order.