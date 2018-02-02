Trump’s release of Nunes memo prompts anger from FBI, politicians

The release of the Nunes memo — a highly controversial classified document that alleges the FBI abused its power during the Russia probe — prompted anger among politicians and advocates Friday.

U.S. President Donald Trump signed off on the four-page document’s release, despite fierce opposition from politicians, the FBI and the Justice Department.

NUNES MEMO: Read the controversial note released despite warnings from U.S. officials

The FBI has said the memo is inaccurate and missing critical context. Trump, however, has supported the memo’s release, which could undermine the probe being led by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Anger over its possible release boiled over Friday after the document was made public.

WATCH: Trump declassifies memo alleging FBI misconduct, calls it ‘terrible’

A statement from the FBI Agents Association released directly after the memo defended its members.

“The American people should know that they continue to be well-served by the world’s most preeminent law enforcement agency,” the statement read. “FBI Special Agents have not, and will not, allow partisan politics to distract us from our solemn commitment to our mission.”

Former FBI director James Comey, who was fired by Trump in 2017, tweeted that debate over the memo “destroyed trust.”



Story continues below That’s it? Dishonest and misleading memo wrecked the House intel committee, destroyed trust with Intelligence Community, damaged relationship with FISA court, and inexcusably exposed classified investigation of an American citizen. For what? DOJ & FBI must keep doing their jobs. — James Comey (@Comey) February 2, 2018

But the White House stood by its decision to release the classified memo.

Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders sent out a statement saying, “The memorandum raises serious concerns about the integrity of decisions made at the highest levels of the Department of Justice and the FBI to use the Government’s most intrusive surveillance tools against American citizens.”

The move was also denounced by top House Democrat Nancy Pelosi in a statement in which she called the document a “misleading partisan spin memo.”

“President Trump has surrendered his constitutional responsibility as Commander-in-Chief by releasing highly classified and distorted intelligence,” she wrote. “By not protecting intelligence sources and methods, he just sent his friend Putin a bouquet.”

READ MORE: British spy who compiled Donald Trump dossier was like ‘James Bond’

Pelosi’s sentiment was echoed across the political spectrum by Republican Sen. John McCain.

“The American people deserve to know all the facts surrounding Russia’s ongoing efforts to subvert our democracy, which is why Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation must proceed unimpeded,” McCain wrote in a statement shortly after the memo’s release.

“Our nation’s elected officials, including the president, must stop looking at this investigation through the lens of politics and manufacturing political sideshows. If we continue to undermine our own rule of law, we are doing Putin’s job for him.”

WATCH: Trump lashes out at FBI as he prepares to release controversial memo

Former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry also spoke out against its release in a tweet Friday afternoon, saying the memo is “dangerous, ugly, and an assault on the integrity of the institutions of our country.”

While some politicians spoke out fiercely against the memo, founder of WikiLeaks Julian Assange had a different take on its release.

“The claims about how the ‘Nunes’ memo would destroy ‘national security’ were lies,” Assange tweeted. “Classification stickers are used by bureaucrats trying to obtain ‘political security’ for their cronies.”

— With files from The Associated Press