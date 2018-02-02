Toronto teen charged with manslaughter in fatal stabbing in Oshawa

OSHAWA, Ont. – Durham regional police say an 18-year-old man is facing a manslaughter charge in a fatal stabbing last year in Oshawa, Ont.

Police say 21-year-old Dominik Prusinski walked into a downtown Oshawa police station on the evening of Jan. 8, 2017, and told officers he’d been stabbed nearby.

READ MORE: Man dies after walking into Oshawa police station with stab wounds

They say he was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre where he died of his injuries.

Investigators say the name of the accused, who is from Toronto, is being withheld as he was a youth when the incident occurred.