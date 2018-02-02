Crime
February 2, 2018 1:16 pm
Updated: February 2, 2018 1:22 pm

Toronto teen charged with manslaughter in fatal stabbing in Oshawa

By Staff The Canadian Press

Police say Dominik Prusinski walked into and Oshawa police station on the evening of Jan. 8, 2017, and told officers he'd been stabbed.

Durham Regional Police
A A

OSHAWA, Ont. – Durham regional police say an 18-year-old man is facing a manslaughter charge in a fatal stabbing last year in Oshawa, Ont.

Police say 21-year-old Dominik Prusinski walked into a downtown Oshawa police station on the evening of Jan. 8, 2017, and told officers he’d been stabbed nearby.

READ MORE: Man dies after walking into Oshawa police station with stab wounds

They say he was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre where he died of his injuries.

Investigators say the name of the accused, who is from Toronto, is being withheld as he was a youth when the incident occurred.

 

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Durham
Durham Regional Police
Oshawa
Oshawa stabbing
toronto teen charged stabbing oshawa

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News