Toronto teen charged with manslaughter in fatal stabbing in Oshawa

OSHAWA, Ont. – Durham regional police say an 18-year-old man is facing a manslaughter charge in a fatal stabbing last year in Oshawa, Ont.
Police say 21-year-old Dominik Prusinski walked into a downtown Oshawa police station on the evening of Jan. 8, 2017, and told officers he’d been stabbed nearby.
They say he was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre where he died of his injuries.
Investigators say the name of the accused, who is from Toronto, is being withheld as he was a youth when the incident occurred.
