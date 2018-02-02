Rottweiler and chicken appear to be best of friends in Newfoundland

As playmates, they make an unlikely pair: Charlee is a large, black Rottweiler and Penny is a barnyard chicken.

But the YouTube videos recorded inside Steve Ivany’s indoor-gardening shop in eastern Newfoundland leave little doubt that Charlee and Penny enjoy each other’s company.

The videos show the dog cavorting and sliding on the shop’s wooden floor as the reddish bird – clearly unafraid of anything – scrambles to catch him.

Penny the chicken has a clipped beak so she can’t hurt the dog.

Ivany, owner of Good 2 Grow in Conception Bay South, says the big, gentle dog grew up surrounded by chickens.

The shop owner raises the birds from eggs he incubates in his living room.