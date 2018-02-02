82-year-old convicted sex offender released from prison
82-year-old sex offender William Rupert Astle has been released from prison, and is at high risk to re-offend against young females.
Astle was released on Thursday after serving a four year sentence for indecent exposure to a person under 16 years of age and failure to comply with a probation order.
The 82-year-old will hold two lifetime prohibition orders, which prohibit him from being at a public park, swimming area, school ground or community centre where anyone under 16 years of age are present.
Astle is expected to live in Winnipeg after his release. His criminal record dates back to 1969 including multiple offences:
- Sexual interference
- Indecent assault
- Indecent act
- Indecent exposure to a person under 16
- Breaches of probation order in relation to children
If you have any information about William Astle you’re asked to contact Winnipeg Police Service at 204-986-6222.
