Fire destroys histroic PG Towns and Sons General Store in Douro

It is a devastating loss for the small community, as the historic PG Towns and Sons General Store in Douro went up in flames early this morning.

Firefighters received the call around 1:30 this morning when a neighbour called 911. Douro-Dummer Fire Chief Chuck Pedersen says no one was injured.

Douro-Dummer Township Mayor J. Murray Jones learned of the blaze when staff with The Morning Show on CHEX called him for comment.

He says the news of the loss is devastating for the township just east of Peterborough.

Douro Dummer township firefighters remain on scene of a structure fire at the former P.G Towns General Store in Douro that broke out earlier this morning #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/S9AFU7wKY8 — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) February 2, 2018

“I can express our sorrow and numbness,” he said. “The store has been symbolic – it’s not just a building – doesn’t matter what was in it. It was symbolic of everyday life in a small, rural municipalitiy. It embodied in everything we believed in – in love and working together and neighbours.

Roughly 30 firefighters have been fighting the stubborn blaze throughout the night, with the cold weather presenting challenges.

They are expected to be there for several more hours.

The cause has not been determined.

The store has been a landmark for more than 125 years. The general store closed in September 2016 after 124 years in business. It reopened a year later as Towns and Leahy Mercantile and Deli.

“This won’t break the spirit of the Douro-Dummer people,” said Jones. “I can guaranteed you that. They’ve got faith, they’ve got hope,they’ve got love. We’ll pull through.”

