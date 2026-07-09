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Canada

Alberta RCMP issue Amber Alert for six-year-old boy

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 9, 2026 7:28 am
1 min read
RCMP pin View image in full screen
An RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference in St. John's, N.L., on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press
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Mounties near the Alberta-British Columbia boundary have issued an Amber Alert for a six-year-old boy.

They say Lanakai Morrison was taken on Tuesday from the hamlet of Valhalla Centre, roughly 63 kilometres northwest of Grande Prairie.

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Police say Lanakai may be with his mother 35-year-old Krista Morrison and her 35-year-old partner Daniel Judwig.

RCMP say another child, four-year-old Karl Morrison, may also be travelling with them.

Investigators are looking for a black 2015 Toyota Tundra with license plate CTN9517.

Anyone who sees them is advised not to approach and to call 911.

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