February 2, 2018 6:20 am

Ontario Liberals meet in Toronto this weekend ahead of spring vote

By Staff The Canadian Press

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne speaks at a media availability to discuss an energy innovation partnership between Alberta and Ontario at the Alberta Legislature Building in Edmonton on Thursday, May 26, 2016.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Codie McLachlan
TORONTO – Ontario Liberal Party members gather in Toronto this weekend for their annual general meeting with less than 100 days to go before the next provincial election.

Hundreds of party volunteers, members and Liberal legislators from across the province will take part in strategy and planning sessions for the coming vote.

The three-day event starts today with a candidate showcase at a downtown Toronto hotel.

Premier Kathleen Wynne will deliver a keynote speech to delegates Saturday afternoon.

Also scheduled to speak at the event is Grey Cup-winning Toronto Argonauts coach Marc Trestman.

Ontario’s provincial election is set for June 7.

On Thursday, Wynne said the weekend sessions will help unite the party ahead of the spring vote.

“I hope that this weekend what folks will feel energized about is that we’re a strong team,” she said. “We’re a strong, cohesive team. We share a value system, we share a vision of the province.

And of course, we’ll have great discussions about what tactics should be and how we move forward.”

© 2018 The Canadian Press

