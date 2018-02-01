World
February 1, 2018 8:54 pm

Fidel Castro’s son commits suicide after battle with depression: reports

By Staff Reuters

Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart in Havana, Cuba, Jan. 28, 2009.

ADALBERTO ROQUE/AFP/Getty Images
HAVANA, Feb 1 (Reuters) – The son of late Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart, committed suicide on Thursday after being treated for months for depression, Cuban state-run media reported.

“Diaz-Balart, who had been attended by a group of doctors for several months due to a state of profound depression, committed suicide this morning,” Cubadebate website said.

READ MORE: Fidel Castro laid to rest in the niche of a boulder to close 9 days of mourning

Castro Junior, 68, also known as “Fidelito” because of how much he looked like his father, had initially been hospitalized for depression and then continued treatment outside of hospital.


