Animal carcasses, bones among AHS findings on rural Calgary property

Animal carcasses and bones, animal urine and feces, as well as mouse droppings, were just some of the things Alberta Health Services (AHS) said inspectors found on a rural property that was the subject of an extensive search last week, Global News has learned.

The Calgary Humane Society, as well as Calgary police and AHS officials, searched the property last Tuesday. Fifteen guns were seized as well as 40 animals the humane society said were in distress.

AHS deemed some of the buildings on the property, where Fred “Fritz” Brokop, along with about 15 others were living, unfit to live in.

Global News has obtained documents from the health inspection, which detail the conditions of a house, shack and camper found on the property.

In the house, AHS details findings of animal carcasses and bones scattered around the property as well as animal parts “scattered throughout the interior of the property.”

“In the entryway leading to the house, the floor had blood stains and there was a bucket with what appeared to be animal organs stored at room temperature,” the report says.

Feces and urine from animals were also found on the floors in several of the rooms in the house.

It goes on to say water was supplied to the house from a well, which had not been tested for several years. AHS said the sinks in the house were also not connected to a proper sewage disposal system, instead they drain into buckets in a cupboard below.

It also states there were smoke alarms missing, flooring issues, and that surfaces were “filthy with dirt, litter and food debris.”

The shack on the property was found to have electrical problems, water supplied from the same well and same sink issues. It was also found to have surfaces “filthy with dirt” and mouse droppings.

The camper did not have a bathroom or kitchen and was not supplied with water, a smoke alarm or proper drainage or sewage disposal system.

Brokop said in a phone interview with Global News on Thursday that he acknowledges “some” of the findings in the report.

When asked about the animal parts found in the house, he indicated it could be a bone or piece of meat that the dogs on the property were consuming.

“The bottom line is it’s each to their own on how you look at things,” Brokop said.

He said he still thinks police overreacted in their response to his property.

Dozens of police cars were also seen on the property on Tuesday, with the Calgary Police Service saying officers were called to assist with an AHS investigation.

Dozens of individuals are listed as owners on the property, including Crown Vista Estates Ltd. Global News confirmed last week the property was owned by two separate investment groups, and Brokop lived on the land.

