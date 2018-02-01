Two people hit by vehicle near McDonald’s in Maple Ridge

Two people were reportedly hit by a vehicle, and a driver is in hospital after an incident that took place near a McDonald’s on Dewdney Trunk Road in Maple Ridge.

The investigation is in its early stages, but photos from the scene show a pickup truck that crashed into a bus shelter and a Mazda with its rear window completely smashed and a trunk mangled up in the parking lot of a McDonald’s.

The Ridge Meadows RCMP said a female victim is also being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident unfolded around 3 p.m.

