February 1, 2018 7:54 pm

Paddler Bob Purdy dies after battle with cancer

Bob Purdy inspired many with his daily paddles. The 64-year-old passed away after a battle with cancer.

Bob Purdy, the Okanagan’s best known stand-up paddler, has passed away.

Most people will remember Purdy on his paddle board.

The founder of “World Paddle for the Planet” paddled a lot.

In fact he did it 2,100 days in a row, mostly on Okanagan lake, rain or shine.

His one-man quest was a way to inspire environmental activism and help protect the planet.

The former Kelowna man also starred in a locally-produced documentary called “The Paddler” which won a number of awards.

The 64-year old Purdy died after a battle with cancer.

A tribute paddle will be held for him this Saturday at 11 a.m. at Kelowna’s Rotary Beach.

Watch Below: In 2014 we talked to Bob Purdy about his “Paddle for the Planet” campaign to draw attention to the need for water protection. At that point he had been paddling daily for over 1,300 days.

Global News