Paddler Bob Purdy dies after battle with cancer

Bob Purdy, the Okanagan’s best known stand-up paddler, has passed away.

Most people will remember Purdy on his paddle board.

The founder of “World Paddle for the Planet” paddled a lot.

In fact he did it 2,100 days in a row, mostly on Okanagan lake, rain or shine.

His one-man quest was a way to inspire environmental activism and help protect the planet.

The former Kelowna man also starred in a locally-produced documentary called “The Paddler” which won a number of awards.

The 64-year old Purdy died after a battle with cancer.

A tribute paddle will be held for him this Saturday at 11 a.m. at Kelowna’s Rotary Beach.

