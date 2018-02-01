Ship adrift Haida Gwaii
February 1, 2018 6:30 pm

Container ship adrift off BC coast following engine fire

By Online News Producer  Global News

The Mol Prestige is not expected to sink or run aground.

marinetraffic.com
A A

A container ship is currently adrift off the B.C. coast after an engine fire.

The MOL Prestige, which is 293 metres long, is adrift approximately 207 nautical miles off Haida Gwaii.

There are 23 people on board and five have been injured.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Russian container ship adrift off coast of Haida Gwaii being towed away from land

Two people are badly injured and have been medevaced off the ship via helicopter from the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre.

There is no threat at this time that the vessel is going to sink or reach land.

The ship’s owner, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines from Singapore, has contracted a tug, which will arrive on scene at approximately 8 a.m. Saturday.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
container
Mol Prestige
Ship adrift Haida Gwaii
Ship adrift off Haida Gwaii

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News