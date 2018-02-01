Container ship adrift off BC coast following engine fire

A container ship is currently adrift off the B.C. coast after an engine fire.

The MOL Prestige, which is 293 metres long, is adrift approximately 207 nautical miles off Haida Gwaii.

There are 23 people on board and five have been injured.

Two people are badly injured and have been medevaced off the ship via helicopter from the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre.

There is no threat at this time that the vessel is going to sink or reach land.

The ship’s owner, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines from Singapore, has contracted a tug, which will arrive on scene at approximately 8 a.m. Saturday.