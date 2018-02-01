Passengers evacuated after phone charger catches fire aboard Russian plane

Passengers on a flight in Russia were forced to evacuate after a phone charger caught fire inside the cabin.

Video taken inside the cabin of the plane shows concerned passengers battling the thick smoke, as the fire burns in the aisle.

The incident occurred on Aeroflot flight SU1183 from Moscow to Volgograd on Wednesday. According to Russian media, the fire happened shortly after the plane touched down at Volgograd International Airport in southwestern Russia.

“After the aircraft arrived, the ladders were delivered and the passengers disembarked after a mobile phone battery began to smoke on one of the arrivals,” a representative for the airline told RIA Novosti.

Video captured by one of the passengers shows bottles of water and other liquids being rushed to the site of the fire as passengers and crew attempt to put it out.

According to a statement from Russia’s Volga federal district, nobody aboard the Airbus A320 aircraft was injured as a result of the blaze or the resulting evacuation.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.