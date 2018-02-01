Amazon pulls hair dryer after woman discovers it shoots fire

Amazon has pulled several hair care products from their website after a South Carolina woman posted video of a hair dryer she ordered smoking and shooting fire.

“Oh my gosh. I can not freakin’ believe this,” Erika Augthun Shoolbred said in the video she posted to her Facebook page on Jan. 29. “Fire is coming out of the hair dryer.”

Shoolbred received the Salon Grade Hair Dryer at her home in Spartanburg, S.C. on Saturday.

“Talk about a bad hair day!” she added in her post, adding that the hair dryer became a “blow torch on its first use.”

Shoolbred said she suffered a burn to her hand.

Amazon has since removed the OraCorp product from its website.

OraCorp markets several beauty products on its Amazon storefront, including makeup, clothing irons and electric toothbrushes.

Shoolbred said she had submitted a product safety form on Amazon’s website and had been refunded for the purchase, but was still awaiting a response from the retail giant or OraCorp.

One Facebook user urged Shoolbred to file a lawsuit against the manufacturer of the hair dryer, while others had a less heated response to the video.

“Are you sure you didn’t purchase Elon Musk’s blowtorch by mistake?” one person joked. “You are so lucky you weren’t hurt worse.”

Global News has reached out to Amazon and OraCorp, but had not received a response at the time of publication.