February 1, 2018 4:46 pm
Updated: February 1, 2018 4:48 pm

Kansas man arrested after calling White House, threatening to blow it up

By Staff The Associated Press

The White House shown on Jan. 17, 2018 in Washington D.C.

Al Drago-Pool/Getty Images
WICHITA, Kan. – Investigators say a Kansas man has been arrested after threatening to “blow up” the White House.

Court documents show that Wichita residents Brandon Koss was taken into custody Wednesday. He’s charged with making a threat against the president.

A Secret Service agent wrote in an affidavit that Koss called the White House last week, used a profanity when addressing the woman who answered the phone, and said: “I’m going to blow up the White House.”

The affidavit says the agent went to Koss’ home but Koss refused to open his door. Instead, Koss agreed to talk to the agent on the phone.

The affidavit says Koss admitted calling the White House but denied making a threat. The agent says Koss claimed he was trying to report terrorism.

Koss’ public defender didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment from The Associated Press.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

