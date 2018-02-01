Man with machete steals $1K hoodie in Selkirk

RCMP are warning people to be wary when buying or selling items online after an armed robbery in Selkirk Saturday.

Police responded to a call on Sveinson Street by a man who said he was robbed while trying to sell a ‘Bathing APE’ hoodie for $1,000.

The victim said he had arranged to meet up with a buyer through the Letgo app. Upon showing the buyer the sweater, the seller told police, the other man pulled out a machete and told him to leave. The seller attempted to grab the hoodie and was hit with the knife. He wasn’t hurt.

The victim said the buyer-turned-thief took off with the hoodie in a dark-coloured BMW.

Tips led RCMP officers to a home in St. Andrews where they found a 17-year-old, who they arrested for armed robbery.

“It’s extremely important that safety be your number one priority when selling items online,” Sgt. Paul Manaigre of the Manitoba RCMP said.

“We encourage you to meet in a public space, bring a friend, and if the situation seems unsafe to leave immediately. In this instance, the victim was very lucky that he was not injured.”

Police were able to recover the stolen hoodie.