Driver who fled from 401 crash in Port Hope arrested in washroom

A Kingston, Ont., man faces charges after fleeing the scene of a crash on Highway 401 in Port Hope on Wednesday night.

Just before 6:30 p.m., Northumberland OPP responded to reports of a car in the ditch off the highway’s westbound lanes near County Road 28. However, the driver of the black Hyundai Elantra was not on scene.

“The driver of the vehicle fled the scene on foot prior to police arrival,” said Const. Steve Bates.

Police located and arrested a suspect as he was leaving the washroom of the nearby Easton’s service station.

Jake Minton, 22, is charged with careless driving, failing to remain at the scene of a collision, and driving a vehicle without a licence.

He was released from custody and will appear in court in Cobourg next month.