Shadow or no shadow? Shubenacadie Sam set to make his Groundhog Day prediction

It’s that time again!

Nova Scotia’s very own Shubenacadie Sam is set to make his Groundhog Day weather prediction on Friday morning.

READ MORE: Groundhog Day: Why we carry on with the tradition

Will the furry prognosticator see his shadow and predict six more weeks of winter? Or will he pop out of his burrow and not see his shadow, meaning we can all look forward to an early spring?

Find out as Global News live streams from the ceremony at the Shubenacadie Wildlife Park.