Crime
February 1, 2018 1:32 pm

OPP appeal to public over report of strangers approaching kids in St. Marys

By News Announcer  980 CFPL
File / OPP
A A

Perth County OPP officers are appealing to the public after receiving reports of a suspicious vehicle in St. Marys.

READ MORE: OPP look to identify two men, one woman seen watching young child at Port Dover beach

Police report that sometime between 6 p.m. and 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday, an unknown male and female spoke with children in the area of Elgin and Huron streets.

The male was described as having a thick accent and a dark-coloured four-door car was involved. Police did not specify how many children were spoken to and no other information about the suspects or vehicle were available.

READ MORE: Voyeurism, indecent act charges laid against London man following incident near Ingersoll school

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Luring
perth opp
St Mary's
Strangers
strangers approaching kids

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News