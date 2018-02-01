OPP appeal to public over report of strangers approaching kids in St. Marys

Perth County OPP officers are appealing to the public after receiving reports of a suspicious vehicle in St. Marys.

Police report that sometime between 6 p.m. and 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday, an unknown male and female spoke with children in the area of Elgin and Huron streets.

The male was described as having a thick accent and a dark-coloured four-door car was involved. Police did not specify how many children were spoken to and no other information about the suspects or vehicle were available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).