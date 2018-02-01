Crime
February 1, 2018 12:46 pm
Updated: February 1, 2018 12:58 pm

Los Angeles middle school shooting: 2 students shot, 1 female arrested

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

Police have arrested one person after a school shooting in Los Angeles Thursday.

Two students have been shot and another female student is in custody after a shooting in a classroom at a Los Angeles middle school on Thursday morning.

Sgt. Edward Bernal of the Los Angeles Unified School District Police Department told KTLA-TV the victims were a 15-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl, who have been rushed to the hospital.

The boy is in critical condition, while the girl is in fair condition, according to the KTLA-TV.

Police said a female suspect, who is a student, has been arrested. A weapon has also been recovered.

The shooting was reported around 9 a.m. at Sal Castro Middle School, which is west of downtown Los Angeles.

Television news footage shows someone being loaded into an ambulance.

More to come

Sal Castro Middle School

