BUSINESS REPORT: It may become what some are calling a Canadian civil war

Alberta premier Rachel Notley is threatening court action and a trade battle with B.C.’s plans to block the Trans Mountain Pipeline from Alberta, and the movement of crude oil to B.C. ports.

READ MORE: Alberta premier blasts B.C. over Kinder Morgan plans

The measures could include targeting the $10.7 Billion Site C dam and interprovincial trade in both goods and electricity.

The regulating is in the hands of the federal government who have already given approval for the pipeline after meeting stringent environmental conditions.

Trans Mountain would nearly triple shipments of landlocked Alberta bitumen by 590,000 barrels per day through suburban Vancouver ports to overseas markets.

Although the completion of the Site C dam is years away, the B.C. action of not allowing pipeline deliveries of crude could have a broad negative effect on trans-provincial trade including electricity, threatening what amounts to billions of dollars of goods annually crossing the B.C.-Alberta border along with hundreds of thousands of jobs.