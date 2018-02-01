One woman dead after Yaletown fire

Vancouver Fire & Rescue Services say it’s saddened to announce its first fatality of 2018.
Crews were called to the 1000-block of Marinaside Crescent at around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night to discover the body of a woman inside a unit filled with smoke.
Officials say the fire was contained to the unit.
They believe the fire itself was an accident, and extend their condolences to the family and community.
