Vancouver firefighters battle 3-alarm West End blaze

A three-alarm fire raged in Vancouver’s West End Saturday night.

Vancouver firefighters were called to a heritage home on Broughton near Pendrell at around 8 p.m.

Flames could be seen shooting through the roof of the 118-year-old house as firefighters worked to protect nearby buildings.

Fire at Broughton and Pendrell burning since 8:00 p.m. Here's what it looks like as of 9:05 p.m. Dozens of firefighters on scene. Lots of smoke in DT Vancouver.

Battallion Chief Steve Duncan told reporters at the scene, “First-in crews rescued somebody from the second floor, and from the basement. At that time there was reported no other occupants. Since then we’re still three people unaccounted for.”

“We’re not sure whether they’re in there or not right now, they’re just not accounted for. So hopefully they’re out somewhere.”

He said the fire started in the basement, and firefighters were initially told as many as 13 people were living in the home.

The two people rescued were taken to the hospital, their condition not known.