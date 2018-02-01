Mother of newborn found dead in Richmond Row dumpster to appear in London court
A 24-year-old Amherstburg woman will be in a London court Thursday for a preliminary hearing in a case that shocked the community a year and a half ago.
On June 18, 2016, a homeless man looking through a dumpster at 675 Richmond St. found a shopping bag containing the body of a newborn baby.
Two days later, Samantha Richards was arrested in Amherstburg and was charged with failing to seek help in childbirth and disposing of a child’s body after delivery.
In December of last year, it was learned the Crown withdrew the charge of failing to seek help in childbirth, citing no reasonable prospect of conviction.
The hearing set to start Thursday and is expected to last more than a week.
