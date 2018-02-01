Crime
February 1, 2018 7:16 am

Mother of newborn found dead in Richmond Row dumpster to appear in London court

By Staff 980 CFPL

Samantha Richards, 24, will appear in a London court Thursday. She's been charged with disposing a child's body after delivery.

980 CFPL
A A

A 24-year-old Amherstburg woman will be in a London court Thursday for a preliminary hearing in a case that shocked the community a year and a half ago.

READ MORE: Sisters describe trauma caused by scalding death of baby Ryker during sentencing hearing in London


Story continues below

On June 18, 2016, a homeless man looking through a dumpster at 675 Richmond St. found a shopping bag containing the body of a newborn baby.

Two days later, Samantha Richards was arrested in Amherstburg and was charged with failing to seek help in childbirth and disposing of a child’s body after delivery.

READ MORE: Friend says homicide victim Josie Glenn had bubbly personality, was ‘nice to a fault’

In December of last year, it was learned the Crown withdrew the charge of failing to seek help in childbirth, citing no reasonable prospect of conviction.

The hearing set to start Thursday and is expected to last more than a week.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Amherstburg
Amherstburg woman
dead baby
dead newborn
disposing a child's body after delivery.
Dumpster baby
failing to seek help in childbirth
Ldnont
London Court
London Ontario

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News