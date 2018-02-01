Winnipeg ranked eighth most romantic city in Canada: OpenTable
Shortly before Valentine’s Day, OpenTable has ranked Winnipeg as one of the top 10 most romantic cities in Canada.
This comes after the online reservation company placed Winnipeg eighth on their 2018 rankings.
The rankings were:
- Niagara, Ontario
- Banff, Alberta
- Edmonton, Alberta
- Victoria, British Columbia
- Ottawa, Ontario
- Calgary, Alberta
- Toronto, Ontario
- Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Montréal, Quebec
- Vancouver, British Columbia
Winnipeg restaurants including 529 Wellington and Carne Italian Chophouse were also featured on Canada’s most romantic list.
Taking first spot was Niagara followed by Banff.
