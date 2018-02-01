Winnipeg Romance
Winnipeg ranked eighth most romantic city in Canada: OpenTable

Winnipeg restaurants including 529 Wellington and Carne Italian Chophouse were also featured on Canada's most romantic list.

Shortly before Valentine’s Day, OpenTable has ranked Winnipeg as one of the top 10 most romantic cities in Canada.

The rankings were:

  • Niagara, Ontario
  • Banff, Alberta
  • Edmonton, Alberta
  • Victoria, British Columbia
  • Ottawa, Ontario
  • Calgary, Alberta
  • Toronto, Ontario
  • Winnipeg, Manitoba
  • Montréal, Quebec
  • Vancouver, British Columbia

Taking first spot was Niagara followed by Banff.

