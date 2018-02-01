Winnipeg ranked eighth most romantic city in Canada: OpenTable

Shortly before Valentine’s Day, OpenTable has ranked Winnipeg as one of the top 10 most romantic cities in Canada.

This comes after the online reservation company placed Winnipeg eighth on their 2018 rankings.

The rankings were:

Niagara, Ontario

Banff, Alberta

Edmonton, Alberta

Victoria, British Columbia

Ottawa, Ontario

Calgary, Alberta

Toronto, Ontario

Winnipeg, Manitoba

Montréal, Quebec

Vancouver, British Columbia

Winnipeg restaurants including 529 Wellington and Carne Italian Chophouse were also featured on Canada’s most romantic list.

Taking first spot was Niagara followed by Banff.