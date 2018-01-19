Winnipeg’s coolest restaurant set to open

Winnipeg’s winter pop up restaurant RAW:almond will start a nearly month long stint on the frozen Red and Assiniboine Rivers Friday.

Each year, a new architectural design is created for the event with new and returning chefs who create multi-course tasting menus for guests.

The unique culinary experience is featuring a record 35 chefs this year, coming from Winnipeg, across Canada and overseas.

Each year, more than 2,500 people come out to visit the restaurant.

RAW:almond was founded back in 2013 by Winnipeggers Mandel Hitzer, the owner of deer + almond restaurant, and designer Joe Kalturnyk.

In October 2017, the project toured internationally for the first time, as Hitzer and Kalturnyk launched RAW:Tokyo.

The pop up restaurant added another new stop on its culinary map with a stop in Gimli in December 2017, running into January 2018.

Winnipeg seatings will take place at The Forks pop up location until February 13.

Organizers say tickets are 95 percent sold out but there a still a few left on RAW:almond’s website. There are three seatings each night.

Next, the restaurant and its team will head to Churchill for a third year there.