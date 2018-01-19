Raw Almond
January 19, 2018 1:00 pm

Winnipeg’s coolest restaurant set to open

By Host, Global News Morning  Global News

Each year, a new architectural design is created for the temporary restaurant create unique multi-course tasting menus for guests.

Rudi Pawlychyn/ Global News
A A

Winnipeg’s winter pop up restaurant RAW:almond will start a nearly month long stint on the frozen Red and Assiniboine Rivers Friday.

Each year, a new architectural design is created for the event with new and returning chefs who create multi-course tasting menus for guests.

The unique culinary experience is featuring a record 35 chefs this year, coming from Winnipeg, across Canada and overseas.

RELATED: RAW:almond sells 2,000 tickets during first day of sales

Each year, more than 2,500 people come out to visit the restaurant.

RAW:almond was founded back in 2013 by Winnipeggers Mandel Hitzer, the owner of deer + almond restaurant, and designer Joe Kalturnyk.

In October 2017, the project toured internationally for the first time, as Hitzer and Kalturnyk launched RAW:Tokyo.

tokyo1

RAW:Tokyo in October 2017

Photo credit: Seita Murakami
tokyo 2

RAW:Tokyo in October 2017

Photo credit: Seita Murakami
tokyo 3

RAW:Tokyo in October 2017

Photo credit: Seita Murakami

The pop up restaurant added another new stop on its culinary map with a stop in Gimli in December 2017, running into January 2018.

gim2

Raw:Gimli

Photo credit: Simeon Rusnak
gim1

Raw:Gimli

Photo credit: Simeon Rusnak
gim3

Raw:Gimli

Photo credit: Simeon Rusnak

Story continues below

Winnipeg seatings will take place at The Forks pop up location until February 13.

RELATED: Hundreds line up for tickets to Winnipeg’s on-ice restaurant

Organizers say tickets are 95 percent sold out but there a still a few left on RAW:almond’s website. There are three seatings each night.

Next, the restaurant and its team will head to Churchill for a third year there.

 

 
Report an error
Chefs
entertainment
Food
Iceland
prairie
Raw Almond
Restaurant
Travel

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News