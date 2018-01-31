Conservative leader set to unveil first economic policy

Andrew Scheer will unveil the first plank of the Conservative Party’s economic policy on Thursday, eight months after becoming the party’s leader.

According to a senior Conservative source, the policy will be a tax credit aimed at new parents.

Scheer will try to get the policy implemented through a private member’s bill he’ll introduce Monday, with the expectation the bill will be debated in March.

Many of the personal tax credits favoured by Scheer’s predecessor, former prime minister Stephen Harper, were eliminated by the Liberals after they assumed office. Those included the Children’s Fitness Tax Credit and the Education Tax Credit.

While tax breaks can incentivize behaviour, they’re also a drain on federal coffers. For example, the value of all tax breaks in 2015 was nearly $118 billion, according to a review commissioned by the government.

Scheer’s announcement comes as his party is facing scrutiny for how it deals with sexual assault and harassment complaints. Late Wednesday, the Conservative leader called for an independent investigation into why his party let Rick Dykstra run in the 2015 election. A Conservative staffer allegedly accused Dykstra of assault in 2014, and party brass reportedly still let him run in the election.

Dykstra lost his seat in that election, but later became president of the Progressive Conservative Party in Ontario. He resigned Sunday, not long before the accusations surfaced in the media.

“It is difficult to ascertain the facts when sources are talking anonymously to the media,” Scheer told reporters in Ottawa. “So to gather these facts, I have instructed the Conservative Party of Canada to retain the services of an outside, independent third party who can investigate this situation fully.”

There is no word on how long the investigation will take, but Scheer promised to make the results public.

