Kerby Centre eyes former YMCA at Heritage Drive as new location

The Kerby Centre for seniors has called 1133 7 Avenue S.W. home for more than 40 years, but the centre is now looking at moving out of the 70-year-old building.

Centre CEO Luanne Whitmarsh said maintenance costs have become “arduous,” adding it would take millions to renovate and upgrade the old infrastructure.

“It’s no longer able to morph into what we need for a future and so we need a purpose-built building so that we can be the next generation senior centre.”

She also said the LRT line has also made access to the building difficult.

“It has separated us from our parking. It is also brought a lot of the social issues right to our front door.”

Last summer the city began working on a plan to redevelop the old YMCA land on Haddon Road S.W., which would include a new Kerby Centre on the site.

The old YMCA site is on 2.5 acres of land and is adjacent to the Heritage LRT station, according to Evan Woolley, councillor for the ward where the Kerby Centre is currently located.

“They’re looking at a whole bunch of different scenarios. It is a prime piece of property right near transit, two key roads, so it’s really good for us to be looking at an organization like Kerby to be moving in there.”

The city’s redevelopment guidelines include other options for the area, like transit-oriented development and affordable housing.

Shirley Jungwirth, a senior at the Kerby Centre, feels it’s a good move as long as it’s accessible.

“I’m for it, I totally agree with the newer building,” she said.

But some like Mildred Airey feel moving out of the downtown will be inconvenient.

“I like it here because I don’t drive and I can get my bus from home right here,” Airey said.

The redevelopment plan will include engineering and transportation studies, building designs and potential tenants. It is due to be reviewed by city council later this year.

If it is approved, it would be at least five years before the Kerby Centre would move.