Auto body industry say they’re not to blame for ICBC’s ‘financial dumpster fire’

ays after B.C. Attorney General David Eby referred to the Insurance Corporation of B.C. (ICBC) as a “financial dumpster fire,” an association representing the auto body industry says they are not part of the problem.

Ken McCormack, president of the Automotive Retailers Association, said comments in the media about repair shops overcharging are unfairly demonizing the industry.

“We’re about as lean as we possibly can [be], and the profit margins for shops are, quite frankly, so low as to be unsustainable if things don’t change,” he said.

The comments came after Eby said payments to auto body shops for repairs have gone up 30 per cent in the last two years.

Eby said the province will make a decision soon on whether to cap what auto body shops can charge.

McCormack attributes any increase to the fact that drivers are buying more expensive vehicles and auto parts have gotten pricier.

“The government that suggested they wouldn’t be surprised if body shops were overbilling and some other comments. We don’t want the public to have the impression that body shops are part of the problem.”

McCormack is calling on ICBC to make it easier for repair shops to purchase “like new” used parts, which could save millions of dollars each year.

McCormack sees no problem with the current system that allows auto body shops to write their own estimates and send them to ICBC for approval, saying the insurer can do audits at any time.

When asked if audits are happening at the rate they used to, he answered, “I can’t say that they necessarily are.”

A government-ordered review of ICBC by Pricewaterhouse Coopers does include a look at how auto body repair is done.

— With files from Jordan Armstrong