Downtown Edmonton high-rise 1 of 3 Westin Hotels up for sale

Three Westin hotels across Canada are being put on the market, including the high-rise in downtown Edmonton.

Cushman and Wakefield has been hired to sell the Westin hotels in Edmonton, Ottawa and Calgary, the real estate company confirmed.

“The hotels are managed by Marriott Hotels and branded as Westins and that will not change under new ownership,” Curtis Gallagher, vice president of hotel investments for Cushman and Wakefield said in a statement to Global News.

“The hotels may be purchased individually or together and we expect strong interest from domestic, U.S. and international buyers.”

Gallagher said the current owners have owned the three hotels for several years and decided to sell them “as part of a typical investment horizon.”

He also said the recent turnaround in Alberta’s economy supports the timing of the decision to sell.

The Edmonton hotel is located at 101 Avenue and 100 Street.