How much do you pay for weed? The feds want to know

A survey from Statistics Canada, aiming to crowdsource the price of pot, has already heard from more than 5,500 Canadians as of Wednesday.

Under the headline Crowdsourcing – Cannabis, the survey reads, “Statistics Canada needs your help collecting cannabis prices. Tell us about your last purchase of dried cannabis – submissions are anonymous!”

The survey launched on Thursday, with Stats Can saying it’s the first time it has used crowdsourcing to collect information about marijuana.

The federal agency pledges your input will be anonymous.

“We do not collect any information that can identify responses (such as age, gender etc…),” Director General James Tebrake explained in an email to Global News. He added the agency is not collecting IP addresses or geo-locating respondents.

READ MORE: Statistics Canada crowdsourcing info for government pot prices

The survey asks respondents to fill in the price paid and the quantity, as well as the quality — a drop-down menu gives choices of low, medium or high. It also asks the reason for the purchase, with three options to choose from: recreational, or medical — with or without a medical document.

Respondents are also asked where the pot was purchased. All fields must be filled in in order to submit the survey.

The call for input comes as the federal government moves to set the price of pot, up against the backdrop of competing with the black market.

READ MORE: Canadians could pay at least $1 per gram in weed tax, plus GST: Feds

There is no end date yet for the survey, but Stats Can says it plans to release some results on Friday.

The survey is leading to some online joking.

Grande Prairie Mayor Bill Given posted a link to the survey on his Facebook page. He included a link to the federal survey, but one follower responded, with “10/g.”

The mayor was quick to reply: “Don’t tell me… do the survey.”

A link on the survey expands on the right to privacy, saying, “Statistics Canada is prohibited from releasing any information it collects that could identify any person, business, or organization, unless consent has been given by the respondent, or as permitted by the Statistics Act. Statistics Canada will use the information for statistical purposes only.”