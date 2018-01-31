Avalanche risk rises to high in Banff, Yoho and Kootenay national parks

Outdoor adventurers are being urged to avoid travel in avalanche terrain in Banff, Yoho and Kootenay national parks this week.

The danger rating has risen to high in the Rocky Mountains, meaning large natural avalanches are coming down and human-triggered snowslides are very likely to occur.

Officials say the area is in a major avalanche cycle after recent storms deposited 45 to 85 centimetres of snow in the last week.

The steady snowfall settled on top of already weak layers of snow.

Another storm is expected by Friday.

Forecasters expect it will bring another 30 centimetres of snow and contribute to a rise in the danger rating.