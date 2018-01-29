Portion of Alberta’s Icefields Parkway to be closed for avalanche control work

A portion of the Icefields Parkway in Alberta will be closed Tuesday as crews complete avalanche control work due to a forecasted “significant snowfall” on Monday.

Starting 11 a.m. on Tuesday, drivers should expect delays of up to 90 minutes as crews work on avalanche control along the Highway 93 south of the Columbia Icefields and north of the Saskatchewan River, Parks Canada said in a release.

The delays can be expected between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Delays and closures anticipated for the Icefields Parkway #Hwy93 Tuesday through Thursday. More details: https://t.co/YFItdQYOTM

Check https://t.co/UxJEcv49l1 for up to date conditions. pic.twitter.com/8pcUchDg75 — Jasper National Park (@JasperNP) January 29, 2018

Starting at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, the portion of the highway from Athabasca Falls to Saskatchewan River Crossing will be completely closed.

Parks Canada said the highway is expected to be open in the afternoon of Thursday, Feb. 1.