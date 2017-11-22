Environment
November 22, 2017 7:56 pm
Updated: November 22, 2017 7:58 pm

Avalanche warning issued for Banff, Yoho and Kootenay National Parks

By Reporter  News Talk 770

Avalanche danger for Banff, Yoho, and Kootenay National Parks is listed as high for Thursday.

Global News
A A

Parks Canada is out with a warning about avalanches in the coming days.

The warning is for Banff, Yoho and Kootenay National Parks as the first major avalanche cycle of the season is expected to peak on Thursday.

Officials are advising people to avoid all avalanche terrain as there is a significant weak layer deep in the snowpack that is active and they expect widespread avalanche activity.

The danger ratings for the alpine, treeline and below treeline levels are listed as high (or very dangerous) for Thursday and considerable for Friday.

The Parks Canada website says natural avalanches are likely during this time and human-triggered slides are very likely.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
avalanche
Avalanche Season
avalanche warning
Banff National Park
Kootenay National Park
National Parks Alberta
Parks Canada
Yoho National Park

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News