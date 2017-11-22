Avalanche warning issued for Banff, Yoho and Kootenay National Parks

Parks Canada is out with a warning about avalanches in the coming days.

The warning is for Banff, Yoho and Kootenay National Parks as the first major avalanche cycle of the season is expected to peak on Thursday.

Officials are advising people to avoid all avalanche terrain as there is a significant weak layer deep in the snowpack that is active and they expect widespread avalanche activity.

The danger ratings for the alpine, treeline and below treeline levels are listed as high (or very dangerous) for Thursday and considerable for Friday.

The Parks Canada website says natural avalanches are likely during this time and human-triggered slides are very likely.