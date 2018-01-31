Cannabis NB announces location of final 9 retail stores

New Brunswick has announced the nine final locations for its Cannabis NB retail stores.

According to the province these final stores were awarded through a competitive tendering process and will be open by September 2018.

They join 11 stores that were previously announced and are expected to open for the slated legalization of marijuana on July 1.

“We continue to work diligently as we prepare for the federal government’s legalization of the recreational use of cannabis,” said Finance Minister Cathy Rogers, in a press release accompanying the announcement.

Seven of the new locations are in new developments and a civic address has yet to be determined for the stores.

Global News has mapped out all Cannabis NB stores with known locations so far.

The newly announced stores are:

Fredericton: Cordova Realty Ltd. – Woodside Lane.

Rothesay: Choice Properties Ltd. Partnership. – Marr Road.

Edmundston: Choice Properties Ltd. Partnership. – Victoria Road.

Sackville: Castlemount Properties Inc. – Wright Street.

Shediac: Choice Properties Ltd. Partnership. – Main Street.

Richibucto: JPR Estimating Services Ltd. – Allée de la Cooperative

Tracadie: PRO REIT Acquisition Inc. – 3528 Principale St.

Perth-Andover: Heron Enterprises Inc. – Tribe Road.

Campbellton: 045317 NB Inc. – 157 Water St.