George Clooney tells David Letterman how he met his wife Amal

George Clooney is David Letterman’s second guest on his Netflix talk series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.

The clip from the episode, available to stream Feb. 9, features Clooney describing how he met his wife, Amal Clooney.

During the interview, Clooney talks about his childhood and his journey to Hollywood, his life with Amal and the twins and his humanitarian work in Sudan.

“You met your wife … she came over to the house. You didn’t even have to leave the house,” Letterman says to Clooney.

“I didn’t leave the house. It’s the wildest thing. A mutual friend of ours said ‘I’m stopping by, can I bring my friend?’ and I said ‘of course.’ And I got a call from my agent who called me and said ‘I met this woman who’s coming to your house who you’re going to marry,'” Clooney reveals.

“So, this was arranged by an agent? Your talent agent had done all the paperwork ahead of time?” Letterman asks.

“It really worked out that way. The funniest thing was that my mom and dad were visiting so my parents were there. And we just talked. We stayed up all night talking. And then I got her email address because she was going to send me some pictures of my parents and then we started writing. I didn’t really know if she wanted to go out with me. I just thought we were buddies,” Clooney says.

“Who would, George. Let’s be frank. Who really would want to go out with you?” Letterman jokes.

Letterman, the former host of The Late Show, came out of retirement to host My Next Guest Needs No Introduction for Netflix.

Episodes are set to come out once a month.

Future guests include Jay-Z, Malala Yousafzai, Howard Stern and Tina Fey.

The second episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman streams Friday, Feb. 9 at 12:01 a.m. ET/PT on Netflix.

Watch Clooney and Letterman in the video above.