Manitoba health minister to release progress report Wednesday

The health minister will release a report Wednesday evaluating the latest changes to Manitoba’s health care system.

The Centre for Healthcare Innovation and Winnipeg Regional Health Authority will be hosting an evaluation update ‘Phase 1, Healing our Health System’ Wednesday.

It is the latest in a series of updates provided by the province since the emergency room at Victoria Hospital was converted to an urgent care facility and the Misericordia Urgent Care Centre closed.

Kelvin Goertzen will be joined by Dr. Peter Nickerson, the vice-dean of research for the faculty of Health Sciences at the University of Manitoba and Lori Lamont from the nurses’ union.

The update happens at the George and Fe Yee Centre for Healthcare Innovation at the Health Sciences Centre.

