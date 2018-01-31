Bibliophiles celebrate reopening of renovated Peterborough Public Library

After 18 months and $12 million, the main branch of the Peterborough Public Library on Aylmer Street reopened Tuesday morning. The original library opened almost 40 years ago and the city agreed it was time for an upgrade.

There was some concern expressed that the $12 million spent on the renovations could have been better invested somewhere else, in sports facilities or transportation infrastructure. But Mayor Darryl Bennett says the money has been well spent.

Thank you to our #PtboLibrary Foundation for your generous donation of $250,000 towards our renovation and your ongoing support. And thank you to our community who donate to our Foundation and make new and innovative projects at the library possible. pic.twitter.com/6AX3NVhKIP — Peterborough Library (@ptbolibrary) January 30, 2018

“We are investing in this place for everybody in the community. It represents a wonderful opportunity for people to come and gather, and to celebrate in many ways what the community really stands for,” Bennett said.

READ MORE: Peterborough Library Foundation boosting library expansion with $250K contribution

According to CEO Jennifer Jones, the Peterborough Public library is one of the most used libraries in the country. Over 600,000 people come through the front doors every year. The major changes visitors will see include much more natural light and an open staircase down to the children’s department. Visitors raved about how light and airy the space is and are delighted to have the library open again.

“It’s completely re-arranged, re-organized and it’s just amazing inside. We’ve been able to maximize our space and increase public space as well” library CEO Jennifer Jones said.

READ MORE: Peterborough main library re-opening delayed until early 2018

The main branch of the library is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.