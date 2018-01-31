Water main break creates problems for Wortley Village residents

An early morning water main break left residents in Wortley Village without water to start their day on Wednesday.

City crews were called to a water main break in the intersection of Elmwood Avenue and Wortley Road early Wednesday. Officials say the break occurred Tuesday night but repairs are expected to take most of the day.

Crews were able to get the taps running again by 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Wortley Road is closed at the intersection of Elmwood Avenue while crews make their repairs. The cause of the break isn’t known but officials say its not uncommon for this time of year.

READ MORE: $18.7M federal investment to help keep London basements dry, improve Thames River health

The line in question runs from Beaconsfield Avenue down to Commissioners road, a distance spanning over 10 blocks.

It’s unclear how many residents were affected by the water main break.