Toronto police seek suspect after man stabbed in St. James Town

A man in his 50s was injured following a stabbing in the St. James Town neighbourhood of Toronto overnight.

Toronto police said they responded to a call around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday at a park near the area of Sherbourne Street and Linden Street.

Officers located a male victim with a stab wound. He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not released any suspect information.

There’s no word on the circumstances of the stabbing or the motive.

The investigation is ongoing.