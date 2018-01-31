Toronto police seek suspect after man stabbed in St. James Town
A man in his 50s was injured following a stabbing in the St. James Town neighbourhood of Toronto overnight.
Toronto police said they responded to a call around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday at a park near the area of Sherbourne Street and Linden Street.
Officers located a male victim with a stab wound. He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police have not released any suspect information.
There’s no word on the circumstances of the stabbing or the motive.
The investigation is ongoing.
