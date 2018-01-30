Surrey mom says Shoppers Drug Mart messed up her epileptic daughter’s medication

Cheryl Rose could tell something was wrong when she last picked up her daughter Hailey’s medication.

Hailey has epilepsy, and for 13 years she has taken a number of prescriptions to keep her seizures at bay.

But when Rose last picked up her medication from a Shoppers Drug Mart in Surrey, she found that there was double the daily dose of one pill and another was missing altogether.

“Is it my job to double check everything your pharmacist does? As a parent I do, but this is unacceptable,” she told Global News.

“This is a month’s worth and only one week is correct.”

Shoppers Drug Mart wouldn’t comment, but a pharmacist told Global News that she’s reviewing the case with staff.

There were 28 cases of medication-related mistakes reported in B.C. in 2017.

Such mistakes are the second-most common complaint received by the College of Pharmacists of British Columbia.

“We will investigate to try to find out what happened in that situation,” said Bob Nakagawa, the college’s registrar.

“And if there’s a systematic issue that needs to be addressed, to try to make sure we can take steps to prevent that from happening again in the future.”

In the meantime, Rose noted that her daughter’s prescription was labelled correctly, but she still wants to find out why she received the wrong pills.

She wants standards set higher “immediately.”